Lottery for 3,664 flats constructed for poor under PMAY(U) in Pimpri on Saturday

After a long wait, the poor in Pimpri-Chinchwad have a lot to cheer on as the civic body has decided to hold the draw of lots for as many as 3,664 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The draw of lots will be held at the hands of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at 11 am on Saturday. The flats have been constructed by PCMC under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component of PMAY(Urban).

Last month, the draw of lots was cancelled at the last minute by the state government as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had failed to follow the required “protocol.” According to the BJP leaders, the PCMC had failed to invite Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and therefore the government had asked the then municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar to cancel the draw of lots event at the last minute.

However this time, the BJP-led PCMC has ensured that the draw of lots will not be cancelled for reasons of protocol. BJP has invited its own senior party leader Javadekar and has tried to balance it out by inviting Pawar, who belongs to the NCP. Last month, Pawar’s party had complained to the state government that the PCMC was not following the protocol.

BJP House leader Namdev Dhake said the draw of lots will be held at Prof Ramkrishna More auditorium in Chinchwad. He said it will be held online and the residents will be barred from entering the place in view of the COVID-19 restrictions. The event can be viewed on pcmcindia.gov.in or on http://www.youtube.com/PCMCINDIA.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade on Thursday told The Indian Express that as soon as the draw of lots is held, the lucky beneficiary will get an SMS on their cellphones.

Dhake said PCMC had received 47,898 applications. Of these, 47,707 applicants have qualified to receive a flat admeasuring 300 square feet. The flats are being constructed at Charholi (1442), Borhadewadi (1288), Ravet (934). He further said that the Charholi project work is 15 per cent completed and the Borhadewadi project is 25 per cent completed.

Bodade, on the other hand, said, “Ravet project work has not started as the matter is sub juidice. The rest of the project work will be completed in at least the next six months. The work was affected due to the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Bodade further said that each flat in Charholi is worth Rs 9.19 lakh, Borhadewadi 8.71 lakh and the Ravet flat will cost Rs 9.45 lakh. “Of this amount, the Centre will provide Rs 2.50 lakh subsidy which means the beneficiary will get a flat for around Rs 7 lakh. Of this amount, they will have to pay in installments of 40 per cent, 40 per cent and 20 per cent in three phases. We have roped in 15 banks and will help the beneficiaries get a bank loans for their projects,” he said.

Joint City Engineer Ashok Bhalkar said those residents who have an annual income of Rs 3 lakh were selected. “Besides, they should be a resident of Maharashtra for 15 years and should own no home anywhere in the country. We will find out their property details from the Aadhar card,” said Bhalkar.