‘Loss to BJP and society’: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pays last respects to Mukta Tilak

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said the death of BJP legislator Mukta Tilak was a loss to the party and society. He travelled to Pune from Nagpur, where the state assembly session is going on, to pay tributes to the former mayor of the city.

Tilak, who was also the serving BJP MLA from the Kasba Assembly Constituency, passed away at the age of 57 Thursday after battling breast cancer for the last five years.

“It’s a sad day for all of us. Tilak successfully carried forward the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. She was a loyal worker of the BJP for 30 years. She showed her commitment to the party by travelling all the way to Mumbai for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections despite being in critical condition in ICU. This was despite me telling her that her life was more important than winning elections,” he said.

Tilak had displayed fierce party loyalty earlier this year when she travelled twice to Mumbai while being severely ill to vote for BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

Fadnavis also met BJP MP Girish Bapat, who is being treated in a city hospital. “He is doing well and hopefully will recover soon. The doctors informed that he was showing health improvement,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was accompanied by minister Girish Mahajan and Chandrakant Patil, the guardian minister for Pune.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also offered his homage to Tilak. “Her demise is a big loss to society. She made her mark in all fields. We have to fulfil her dreams,” he said.

Tilak was kept at Kesariwada and was then taken to Vaikunth Crematorium for last rites. Almost all city BJP leaders and legislators were present.