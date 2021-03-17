Lonikand, Lonikalbhor police stations included in Pune Police jurisdiction

The state Home Department issued the long-pending government resolutions (GR) on Tuesday including Lonikand and Lonikalbhor police stations – which until now fall in Pune Rural jurisdiction – into the ambit of Pune City Police Commissionerate.

A decision regarding this had been taken on October 26, 2020, when the home department had issued a notification about assigning these two police stations to Pune Police jurisdiction. However, its implementation remained pending.

Now, with the latest government resolution, the merger will be carried out within two to three days, officials with Pune Police said.

Wagholi and Loni Kalbhor areas – located on Pune-Ahmednagar and Pune-Solapur highways respectively, have seen fast urbanisations with the expansion of the city along these highways. The staff at the police stations have almost remained the same despite a manifold rise in population and crime rate. With the inclusion of these stations in Pune Police, the stations will get more staff and more layers of supervision than the present system.

After the merger, the Lonikand police station will be assigned to the jurisdiction of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Yerwada division) under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) area. Loni Kalbhor police station has been included under the jurisdiction of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hadapsar division) under Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5). Both Zone 4 and Zone 5 DCPs report to Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region).