Longstanding uncontrolled diabetes can be a major cause of reduced memory: Mayo Clinic expert

Dr Nair pointed out the role of exercise - both aerobic and resistance training - in preventing memory loss by increasing brain volume and microcirculation in ageing individuals | Representational image/Getty images

People suffering from diabetes have a greater chance of progressive memory loss, said Dr K Sreekumaran Nair, a renowned researcher and endocrinologist from Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical institution.

Speaking at the 9th Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum (JPEF) annual global convention 2021, Dr Nair said, “Longstanding uncontrolled diabetes can be a major cause of reduced memory and is associated with loss of brain volume, but do not fully account for the same”, adding that studies have shown that insulin deficiency can decrease the energy production in the brain and alters brain connectivity.

He said higher A1c (3 months blood glucose average) levels are associated with reduced memory in those with diabetes. The potential causes for this are very high or low levels of blood glucose levels, lipid levels, insulin levels, hypertension, and others.

Dr Nair pointed out the role of exercise – both aerobic and resistance training – in preventing memory loss by increasing brain volume and microcirculation in ageing individuals. In that regard, the new guidelines by the American Academy of Neurology that proposes 30 minutes of daily exercise are recommended.

Dr Tadej Battelino, from University Children’s Hospital Ljubljana, Slovenia, presented original research material on memory loss and attention disorders in individuals with long-term impaired fasting blood glucose along with the development of other complications including retinopathy, nephropathy, heart attack and others.

“A very high blood glucose level is associated with severe damage to the brain and the cardiovascular systems,” said Dr Battelino, underlining the importance of using technologies such as insulin pumps, glucose sensors, flash glucose monitoring, continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) in diabetes management for improved long-term outcomes.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the 9th JPEF 2021, virtually and touched upon the importance of tackling diabetes and building a healthy society. Dr Cherian Varghese, World Health Organisation, Geneva, took the occasion to propose a public-private-people relationship, a convergence of public-private systems in Kerala to ensure continuity in the care and to eliminate duplication in services received by the public.

The convention also offered a platform for doctors, dieticians, researchers and allied healthcare professionals to present their original scientific research conducted in the field of diabetes. The award for best oral presentation was bagged by Dr. Riddhi Dasgupta, West Bengal for his presentation, ‘Metabolic and metabolic signature of Covid-19 associated new-onset diabetes (NOD) presenting with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA): A prospective study from Eastern India’. The award for the best poster was bagged by Dr. Vishal Madanlal Chaudhari, Maharashtra for his poster, ‘Patient Satisfaction with Teleconsultation in Diabetes Care during the Pandemic: An Observational Survey’.

The convention was organised virtually by JPEF and P Kesavadev Trust from July 9-11 along with its academic partners Diabetes India, American College of Physicians India Chapter and Indian Medical Association among others. The 9th JPEF 2021 was designed with the theme, ‘Saving Lives, Making The Impossible Possible!’ in view of one of the greatest challenges during the pandemic – diabetes.