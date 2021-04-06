Longer night curfew in Pune, all non-essential shops shut

As Pune city reported 4,077 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) extended night curfew timings and ordered all shops, except those selling essential items, shut. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)

As Pune city reported 4,077 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) extended night curfew timings and ordered all shops, except those selling essential items, shut. All private offices will also be shut and Covid negative reports or vaccination will be mandatory for those being allowed to work within the restrictions.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar changed the night curfew timing in the city from 6 pm to 7 am on weekdays, as against the earlier timing of 6 pm to 6 am.

While Pune city authorities had imposed specific curbs from April 3, the Maharashtra government had issued its own set of rules on Sunday, leading to confusion about which set of rules are to be followed in the city.

On the basis of Maharashtra government directives, the PMC has decided to shut all shops, except those selling essential items. It has directed employees of essential shops to vaccinate themselves.

PMPML bus service will remain closed till April 9 while drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis or buses will either have to get a Covid negative report or get vaccinated by April 10, otherwise they will face a penalty of Rs 10,000. Auto-rickshaws can ply with only two passengers while taxis will run with half of their sitting capacity.

Except for employees of financial organisations, electric supply, telecom, insurance, pharmaceutical, information technology for server work, lawyers and chartered accountants, all private offices in the city would be shut. Government offices will operate with 50 per cent attendance except for those departments directly engaged in the task of containing the surge of the infection.

Markets, malls, schools, colleges and coaching classes will be shut. There will be no dine- facility at eateries, restaurants and beer bars, but parcel facility and home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 6 pm only on weekdays, and only home delivery on weekends. The staff have to get Covid-negative test report or vaccinations by April 10, or face a fine of Rs 1,000 while the establishment would be fined Rs 10,000.

