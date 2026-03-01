Long weekend for Holi causes traffic snarls in Ghat section of Pune-Mumbai Expressway, emergency response teams deployed

Traffic congestion has almost become a norm on long weekends on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. (Representative Image)

With people planning trips in view of the long weekend offered by the forthcoming Holi festivities, traffic volume has risen on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, especially in the Ghat section.

Traffic congestion has almost become a norm on long weekends on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The ongoing traffic congestion is being reported weeks after an accident involving a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene brought the critical lifeline between the two cities to a halt with a 32-hour disruption.

A state highway police officer said, “From Saturday evening, the Ghat section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is witnessing traffic snarls on both the corridors. The section of the Expressway between Khandala and Khalapur has been seeing traffic jams on weekends and an even worse situation on the long weekends, such as this. Almost the entire staff of the highway police and local police stations is on the ground and is trying to manage the situation.”