Long-time Congress loyalist Vilaskaka Patil-Undalkar passes away

The funeral will take place in Undale village at 3 pm today.

FORMER State cooperatives minister Vilasrao Patil-Undalkar passed away this morning in Karad taluka of Satara district. He was 84. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

“He was not feeling well for last 15 days and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Satara. The end came early this morning,” his family sources said. The funeral will take place in Undale village at 3 pm today.

A seven-time Congress MLA from Karad south constituency, Vilaskaka, as he was fondly addressed, was a staunch Congress loyalist who never left the party even during its turbulent times. Though he was denied nomination from Karad South constituency in 2015 elections to make way for then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Undalkar contested as an independent and lost to Chavan by a narrow margin.

Paying tributes, State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said, “In the death of Vilaskaka the party has lost an staunch loyalist, experienced party leader who enjoyed mass following.”

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan said, “In the passing away of Vilaskaka, the Congress has lost a true torchbearer and a leader who remained loyal to the party throughout his life. Even in the difficult times, he never left the Congress and followed its ideology strictly. For 35 years, he was elected an MLA which showed his wide acceptance among the masses.”