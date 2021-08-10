‘Long-term incentives needed to strengthen urban cooperative bank sector’

A permanent solution eludes depositors of the Pune-headquartered Rupee Cooperative Bank as the Reserve Bank recently refused to allow it to merge with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. Under the RBI’s All-Inclusive Directions since 2013, Rupee Bank still faces curbs on the transactions its depositors can carry out. Sudhir Pandit, Chairman of the bank’s Board of Administrators, speaks to The Indian Express about the bank and its future.

What is the present status of Rupee Co-operative Bank in terms of financial parameters?

Since February 2013, the bank is under All-Inclusive Directions (AIDs) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As on March 31, 2021 total deposits with the bank amount to Rs 1,291.92 crore and the advances amount to Rs 294.15 crore. In the financial year 2020-21, the bank has earned an operating profit of Rs 17.63 crore.

After the current administrative body took over, the bank has been earning an operating profit for the last five years in a row totalling Rs 70.82 crore, and has effected a total recovery of Rs 263.40 crore. It has taken stringent measures against defaulters and has attached the properties of former delinquent directors and executives of the bank. The bank is also filing criminal cases against absconding defaulters.

Even after paying Rs 371.09 crore to 93,739 depositors under the Hardship Scheme, at the end of March 2021, the bank still has liquidity of Rs 796.80 crore. We have successfully adopted Core Banking System (CBS) with the help of peer bankers, staff and staff unions and thereby protected the depositors.

To curtail expenses, a few branches have been re-located to the branch office nearby and the head office has been shifted from rented premises to owned premises. The bank has implemented Voluntary Retirement Scheme to reduce staff expenses and has given the golden handshake to 395 employees. Staff strength, which was 893 as on March 2013, has been reduced to 266 as on March 31, 2021. Administrative expenditure, which was Rs 163.46 crore in March 2013, has come down to Rs 48.37 crore in March 2021.

The table below illustrates the financial health of the bank:

(figures in crore rupees)