Long dry spell: Moong, urad sowing may take a hit in Maharashtra

Absence of rain in the crucial sowing window is likely to reduce the acreage of moong and urad cultivation in the state. Agriculture officials now fear that break in monsoon might further hit sowing of oilseeds too.

The monsoon so far has failed to live up to its expectations, with a long dry spell being the main feature of June. Only seven districts in the state have reported more than 100 per cent rainfall while majority of other districts witnessed rainfall between 0 and 75 per cent of their June average.

Due to scanty rainfall, sowing has been severely hit in the state, which has reported 41 per cent lesser sowing than last year. Maharashtra has reported sowing over 2.49 lakh hectares as compared to 5.07 lakh hectares last year. Pulses, oilseeds cereals all have reported lesser area of sowing due to absence of rain.

Concerns have now started rising over the fate of moong and urad crop as their sowing window is almost over. Both the crops are grown for around 60 days. Farmers normally divert their farm land for other crops like soybean, tur etc in case they miss the sowing window of June. Late rains tend to ruin the crop especially during the harvesting period. Maharashtra generally reports 3.94 lakh hectares of moong and 3.12 lakh hectares of urad cultivation every year. It is feared that the sowing might go down by at least 20-30 per cent if the dry spells continue.

Officials of the department of agriculture said if the dry spell extends beyond June, crops like soybean might also be hit. Most farmers, they say, might go for crops like jowar.

While uncertainty continues over the sowing of moong and urad, NAFED continues its sale of the procured pulses. NAFED had procured 2.94 lakh tonnes of moong and 2.02 lakh tonnes of urad during the last kharif season. Till date, NAFED’s inventory of moong is 2.54 lakh tonnes and that of urad is 1.83 lakh tonnes in its godowns. NAFED’s decision has raised many eyebrows as trade sources point out that it might be prudent to hold on to the stocks in case the dry spell take its toll on the sowing.

Prices of most pulses have shown a bullish trend in the last few days as uncertainty over the monsoon had raised concerns. Traders, however, say the trend was transient and once the sowing picks up, sharp corrections would be noticed in them. The central government has also sanctioned import of around 3-4 lakh tonnes of pulses — expected to reach by September — in view of its WTO obligation. Unsold inventory and imports, officials feel, would keep prices of pulses below their Minimum Support Price throughout the season.

