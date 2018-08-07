Lone survivor of bus mishap faces investigation

Over a week after he survived the bus mishap, which killed 30 people, Prashant Sawant-Desai is now facing a probe from the Raigad police after relatives of the some of the victims raised a suspicion. “We have already launched an investigation to find out how the mishap occurred. We will also be probing the role of Prashant Sawant-Desai as relatives of the victims have made complaints in this regard,” Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar told The Indian Express on Monday. “Initial investigation does not establish there was a sabotage and someone would deliberately take charge of the vehicle, cause an accident and jump out of it,” he said.

Paraskar said at least two relatives have complained to him and role of Sawant-Desai is being investigated. All the 30 dead belonged to Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli. Sawant-Desai worked as assistant superintendent. Sushma, Sawant-Desai’s wife said her husband was nursing the injuries that he suffered in the accident and was not in a condition to speak. “He will speak to media after a few days as he is yet to recover from the shock,” she said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App