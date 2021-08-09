London-based social impact enterprise launches ‘We For India’, a virtual fundraiser for Covid-19 relief on Independence Day

The three-hour digital fundraiser will feature over 100 celebrities from the world of film, music, comedy and sports, streamed live on Facebook globally this Independence Day (August 15, Sunday) at 7.30 pm. (File)

London based global social impact enterprise The World We Want has announced the launch of ‘We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods’, a global digital broadcast expected to raise over Rs 25 crore for Covid-19 relief in India.

The three-hour digital fundraiser will feature over 100 celebrities from the world of film, music, comedy and sports, streamed live on Facebook globally this Independence Day (August 15, Sunday) at 7.30 pm.

The event will provide an opportunity for viewers worldwide to donate in real-time to aid post-Covid-19 missions and provide vital preventive measures against future waves. For the event, the enterprise has partnered with Reliance Entertainment and Give India, the non-profit online donation platform.

Musicians and film personalities like Ed Sheeran, AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Mick Jagger, Parineeti Chopra, Prabhudeva, Rahul Bose, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Saif Ali Khan and Sonu Sood are among the many celebrities part of the fundraising programme.

Natasha Mudhar, the founder of WWW, says, “globally, the pandemic has had a massive impact with the loss of lives and the economic fallout. Though society has been battling the pandemic in different corners of the world, the aggressive nature of the second wave in India made us realise the true devastation caused by the virus. The impact of Covid-19 in India from a socio-economic perspective is unfolding in real-time, and without action, the impact will be prolonged for an entire generation.”



‘We For India’ will feature engaging content, including video messages of support from stars, interactions with frontline heroes and immersive fitness challenges streamed to homes as the world joins hands with the people of India. The show will also feature medical professionals who will share their experiences and urgent requirements to stay safe.

“Millions of people have lost a family member, while millions more are experiencing severe economic strain either due to the costs of medical treatment or for having lost their livelihoods as a result of the lockdowns. ‘We For India’ aims to put the spotlight on the urgent and sustained action needed on the ground, but also initiates the first line of support by rallying global attention and contributions towards the cause to inspire much-needed action,” adds Mudhar.

Some of the international stars supporting the event include singer Ed Sheeran, activist Annie Lennox alongside her daughter and fellow musician Lola Lennox and founding member of Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Nancy Ajram, motivational speaker Jay Shetty among others.

Proceeds from the event will be used to provide critical facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, and essential medicines as well as ICU units. Funds will also go towards supporting the staffing of vaccination centres and those who have lost livelihoods due to Covid-19.

“Our aim here is not short-term action, but to support the long-term recovery for those impacted by the pandemic. The funds we generate will go a long way in positively changing the lives of families and we hope our actions inspire a national outpouring of support that can sustain the recovery. ‘We For India’ is a testament to the fact that the global fraternity is with India, and that together we can defeat this pandemic. The pandemic is only over when it is defeated in all countries,” says Natasha.