Pune forest department warns tourists heading to Lonavala-Khandala, Rajgad of landslides

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With monsoon tourism gathering pace, the Pune Forest Division has appealed to visitors heading to popular monsoon destinations such as Lonavala-Khandala, Rajgad Fort, Sinhagad Fort, and their surrounding regions to strictly follow safety guidelines and warned that heavy rainfall has significantly increased the risk of accidents.
Officials have said that, if needed, specific tourist destinations can also be closed to visitors if local conditions make access very risky.
In a public advisory issued on Sunday, the Forest Department said continuous rain has heightened the possibility of landslides, sudden displacement, rockfalls, uprooting of trees, snapping of tree branches, and sudden surges in the flow of waterfalls, streams, and seasonal rivulets. It cautioned that water levels in such areas can rise sharply within minutes due to sudden changes in weather.
The department has advised tourists not to enter waterfalls, streams, rivulets or other fast-flowing water bodies, and to avoid landslide-prone, slippery and cliff-edge areas. Visitors have also been asked not to venture onto the tops of waterfalls, cliff edges or into prohibited zones, and not to risk their lives while taking selfies or photographs.
The advisory further urged people to avoid visiting tourist spots during heavy rain, dense fog, or thunderstorms, to comply with warning boards and instructions issued by Forest Department personnel, to refrain from consuming alcohol at tourist destinations, and to keep a close watch on children and elderly persons. The department also appealed to visitors not to litter in forest areas, to avoid activities that damage the environment, or to disturb wildlife.
“Monsoon is a celebration of nature, and tourists, trekkers and nature lovers should enjoy it responsibly while remaining conscious of their own safety, forest rules and environmental conservation,” said Abhijit Waykos, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune. The Forest Department has urged people to immediately contact its toll-free helpline, 1926, in case of emergencies such as accidents, getting lost, forest fires, wildlife-related incidents or any other situation requiring assistance.
Earlier, Waykos had written to all the Range Forest Officers to conduct thorough checks on the condition of railings, bridges, and various tourist facilities, as well as on safety measures, in light of the increasing footfall of tourists at these locations. Waykos had also directed the RFOs to close access to certain tourist destinations if local conditions worsen and make visitor entry highly risky.