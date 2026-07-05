Pune forest department warns tourists heading to Lonavala-Khandala, Rajgad of landslides

With monsoon tourism gathering pace, the Pune Forest Division has appealed to visitors heading to popular monsoon destinations such as Lonavala-Khandala, Rajgad Fort, Sinhagad Fort, and their surrounding regions to strictly follow safety guidelines and warned that heavy rainfall has significantly increased the risk of accidents.

Officials have said that, if needed, specific tourist destinations can also be closed to visitors if local conditions make access very risky.

In a public advisory issued on Sunday, the Forest Department said continuous rain has heightened the possibility of landslides, sudden displacement, rockfalls, uprooting of trees, snapping of tree branches, and sudden surges in the flow of waterfalls, streams, and seasonal rivulets. It cautioned that water levels in such areas can rise sharply within minutes due to sudden changes in weather.