83-year-old Lonavala man held for ‘shooting dead’ grandson over property dispute

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Lonavala city police have arrested an 83-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead his 33-year-old grandson, a lawyer, following a property dispute in Bhushi village, and then trying to pass off the killing as an accident. A case has been registered against five members of the family.
The deceased has been identified as Advocate Abhay Manik Marathe. The accused, his grandfather Motiram Marathe, was arrested after police found inconsistencies in the family’s version of events. Abhay’s father, Manik Marathe, is a former Lonavala municipal council corporator. The family owns Hotel Motiram in Bhushi village.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said, “Motiram Marathe holds a valid arms licence for a 12-bore gun, which he used for hunting. According to the family, the incident took place on Monday. They told police that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s gun when the trigger was accidentally pulled and a bullet hit him in the chest.”
Officers from Lonavala City Police Station reached the spot and initially registered the case as an accidental death.
However, police grew suspicious on inspecting the scene. The injury on Abhay’s chest, the bloodstains and the firearm itself did not appear to match the family’s account. The body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and police consulted medical experts. Officers also questioned the
Marathe family members, along with the manager and staff of the hotel.
The inquiry revealed that Abhay and his grandfather had been involved in a property dispute. “Motiram wanted to sell their land and distribute money among family members, however, Abhay had different plans for the land development, which led to the dispute,” Gill said.
Police said that the two had a heated argument and that the grandfather allegedly shot Abhay when the latter charged at him. Abhay was reportedly inside the hotel premises.
Based on these findings, police registered a case against five people, including Motilal Marathe, and arrested him.
Attempt to destroy evidence
According to police, the family tried to cover up the crime after the shooting. CCTV cameras near the spot were allegedly removed, along with the DVR unit that stored the footage. Hotel staff were also allegedly threatened against speaking about the incident.
Officials are now probing the property dispute within the Marathe family, the sequence of events after the shooting, and the attempts to destroy evidence, inspector Pramod Kshirsagar of the local crime branch said.