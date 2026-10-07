83-year-old Lonavala man held for ‘shooting dead’ grandson over property dispute

Lonavala city police have arrested an 83-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead his 33-year-old grandson, a lawyer, following a property dispute in Bhushi village, and then trying to pass off the killing as an accident. A case has been registered against five members of the family.

The deceased has been identified as Advocate Abhay Manik Marathe. The accused, his grandfather Motiram Marathe, was arrested after police found inconsistencies in the family’s version of events. Abhay’s father, Manik Marathe, is a former Lonavala municipal council corporator. The family owns Hotel Motiram in Bhushi village.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said, “Motiram Marathe holds a valid arms licence for a 12-bore gun, which he used for hunting. According to the family, the incident took place on Monday. They told police that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s gun when the trigger was accidentally pulled and a bullet hit him in the chest.”