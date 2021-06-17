Lonavala: Elderly doctor couple robbed of Rs 50 lakh, jewellery at knifepoint

The dacoits entered the first-floor house by climbing up an open window, the police said

A 75-year-old doctor and his 68-year-old wife were tied up by a gang of robbers and were looted of cash and jewellery of around Rs 66 lakh at knifepoint in Lonavala hill station in Pune district on Thursday. Multiple teams of Pune rural police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who were at least 10 in number.

As per the information given by officials from Pune rural police, the gang of robbers struck at around 1 am when Dr Hiralal Khandelwal (75) and his wife Vijaya (68) were asleep in their first-floor house while their three staffers were in the ground-floor clinic.

Inspector Dilip Pawar, of Lonavala Town police station, said, “Our preliminary probe suggests that the dacoits entered the first-floor house by climbing up an open window. We now know that six of them had entered the house, while at least four others were outside the building to keep a watch. Dr Khandelwal and his wife were tied up and the dacoits looted the couple of cash and jewellery at knifepoint. They have told us that the dacoits decamped with cash of Rs 50 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh.”

Sometime after the dacoits fled around 3 am, the incident was reported to the police.

Additional Superintendent with Pune Rural Police, Vivek Patil said, “We have launched a search for the suspects and multiple teams from the local police station and local Crime Branch are working on clues available.