Lokmanya began process for Chhatrapati samadhi renovation, says family

THE FAMILY of Lokmanya Tilak and a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have stepped forward to assert that it was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule who discovered the samadhi of the Maratha king even as they acknowledge the role Tilak played in its renovation. The response, welcomed by Maratha community leaders, has come in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s controversial claim that Lokmanya Tilak got Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi rebuilt at Raigad fort.

“It is true that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule discovered the samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1869. But it was Lokmanya Tilak who initiated the process of renovating it,” Rohit Tilak, the great-grandson of Lokmanya Tilak, said on Tuesday.

The family runs “Kesari,” the Marathi newspaper which was founded by Lokmanya Tilak in 1881. Rohit said Tilak neither discovered the samadhi nor rebuilt it. “But he made efforts to renovate it…He set up a committee to raise funds for the purpose. The fund was called Shivaji Fund. He even went to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur to seek a donation,” he said.

Unfortunately, Rohit said, though Tilak initiated the renovation process, he could not start it in his lifetime. “He died in 1920, much before the samadhi work started…,” he said.

Rohit said, “I don’t know why Raj Thackeray said what he said which has unnecessarily created a controversy. For our family, both Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Lokmanya Tilak are national icons. Both idolised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” Chhatrapati descendant Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said, “Raj Thackeray is wrong. He should get his historical facts right. He should read history carefully and deeply..Lokmanya Tilak did not rebuild the samadhi of the Maratha king.” He added, “It was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule who discovered the samadhi in 1869. At the same time, it is true that it was Tilak who made a pitch for renovating the samadhi.”

Meanwhile, welcoming the Tilak family’s stand, Marathi author Shrimant Kokate said, “On behalf of the Maratha community, I welcome the stand taken by the Tilak family on the issue. Raj Thackeray tried to distort the history but the Tilak family has put it in perspective. It will help in correcting the historical wrong which the MNS is trying to spread.”

Kokate said the samadhi was built by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj immediately after the death of the Maratha king. “It lay in a state of neglect until 1869 when it was discovered by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule,” he said.