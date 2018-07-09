Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan releases postal ticket in honour of Krantiveer Chapekar

LOK Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday released a postal ticket in honour of freedom fighter Krantiveer Damodar Chapekar at Chapekar wada in Chinchwad. “The release of the postal ticket in honour of Krantiveer Damodar Chapekar was not only a joyous moment, but it is true tribute to his memory. His sacrifice will time and again reach different parts of the country,” said Mahajan, while addressing the gathering.

Mahajan said when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, a potrait of Krantiveer Chapekar was placed in the Central Hall of Parliament. “Now during the rule of Narendra Modi, a postal ticket has been released in honour of Krantiveer Chapekar. This is the true gratitude expressed by the government towards the freedom fighter.”

Praising Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Mahajan said Barne is a hard-working MP. “He aggressively raises queries in the Lok Sabha. Not just that he tries to ensure that the issues that he raised meet their logical end. Such things cannot be expected of all because for that you need to be a patriot to the hilt,” she said.

