Lohegaon and Pashan record moderate rain

May 8, 2021 7:45:27 pm
Most parts of Pune city reported light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds after 4pm on Saturday.
Rainfall recorded in the city was Lohegaon (6.8 mm), Pashan (4.4 mm) and Shivajinagar (0.3 mm) between 4pm and 5.30pm.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 38.2 degrees, Pashan recorded 38.3 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 38.4 degrees Celsius.
In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department has said that very light rain, thunder and lightning could occur on Sunday. The maximum temperature would range between 38 – 39 degrees whereas the minimum temperature would hover between 23 degrees and 25 degrees on Sunday.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 09, 2021
Pune city AQI – 80 — Satisfactory
