Lohegaon Airport: PMC approves plan to acquire land for alternative road

At present, the existing road leading from 509 Chowk to the airport entrance passes through the defence area boundary and after the expansion, it will not be available, so an alternative route is required, Bhimale said.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJul 16, 2026 09:41 PM IST
Lohegaon Airport expansionThe PMC had appealed to the property owners concerned to provide land through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and other options. (File photo)
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee on Thursday approved a proposal to acquire 14,629.76 sqm land at a cost of Rs 30.83 crore to construct a 30-metre-wide alternative road to pave way for the expansion of Lohegaon Airport.

Committee chairman Srinath Bhimale said expansion and modernisation of Lohegaon Airport, which is also an IAF base, is underway and the existing 12-metre-wide access road within the defence area leading to the airport will be closed forever.

At present, the existing road leading from 509 Chowk to the airport entrance passes through the defence area boundary and after the expansion, it will not be available, so an alternative route is required, Bhimale said.

The PMC’s general body had approved the design of the 30-metre-wide road on February 18 this year. Thereafter, the state government gave final approval after making necessary changes in the development plan.

The PMC had appealed to the property owners concerned to provide land through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and other options. However, after it did not receive the expected response, it has now been decided to acquire the land under the new Land Acquisition Act by cash compensation.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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