Lohagad fort murder: Pune Rural Police seek permission of polygraph test of Siya and Chetan

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PUNE RURAL police who are investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal have filed an application to the court seeking permission for the polygraph of his fiance Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary. Siya’s defence counsel has said that this suggests that police ‘do not have evidence of the crime and are fumbling for leads.’
Officials said a polygraph test can be conducted only with the voluntary consent of the accused and the permission of the court. “We have moved an application before the court seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on Siya and Chetan, and have stated the reasons for seeking the examination. If the court grants permission and both accused voluntarily consent to undergo the test, it will be conducted,” an officer said.
Siya’s Defence lawyer, Advocate Vipul Dushing said, “The police moving the application for polygraph, shows that they do not have concrete evidence in the case and they are even fumbling for the leads.”
A polygraph, commonly known as a lie detector test, measures physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity while a person answers a series of questions. Investigators use it as an investigative aid to assess whether responses may indicate deception, but the test is not considered scientifically conclusive. In India, a polygraph examination can be conducted only with the voluntary consent of the person concerned and after obtaining the court’s permission. The Supreme Court of India held that involuntary administration of polygraph, narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests violates the constitutional protection against self-incrimination under Article 20(3) and the right to personal liberty under Article 21. The results of a polygraph test are not admissible as substantive evidence in court, although information that subsequently leads to the discovery of material evidence may be admissible subject to the provisions of the law.
Meanwhile on Thursday, a team from Pune rural police visited Siya’s house in Pune city and seized some items.