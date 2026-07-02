Lohagad fort murder: Pune Rural Police seek permission of polygraph test of Siya and Chetan

Siya's Defence lawyer, Advocate Vipul Dushing said, "The police moving the application for polygraph, shows that they do not have concrete evidence in the case and they are even fumbling for the leads."

PUNE RURAL police who are investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal have filed an application to the court seeking permission for the polygraph of his fiance Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary. Siya’s defence counsel has said that this suggests that police ‘do not have evidence of the crime and are fumbling for leads.’

Officials said a polygraph test can be conducted only with the voluntary consent of the accused and the permission of the court. “We have moved an application before the court seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on Siya and Chetan, and have stated the reasons for seeking the examination. If the court grants permission and both accused voluntarily consent to undergo the test, it will be conducted,” an officer said.