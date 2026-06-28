Lohagad fort murder: Police recreate crime scene with accused Siya Goyal

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The Pune Rural police Sunday morning recreated the crime scene at Lohagad fort in the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, 25, who investigators say was pushed off a cliff by his fiancée and her alleged lover.
The reconstruction was carried out in the presence of one of the two accused, Siya Goyal, 20.
Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhury, 22, were arrested on June 23 and have been remanded in police custody till June 29.
“On Sunday morning, the investigating team, accompanied by senior officers, took Siya to Lohagad fort to recreate the sequence of events. Chetan will be taken separately,” said an officer from the Pune Rural police.
During the reconstruction, the police made Goyal retrace their movements from the time they reached the fort, identify the route they took, point out the exact location where Agarwal was allegedly pushed, and explain the sequence of events before and after the incident.
Investigators said the exercise was aimed at corroborating statements made by the accused with physical evidence, CCTV footage, and other material collected during the probe, while also helping establish the sequence of events for the prosecution.
The Pune Rural police have said their probe has established that moments before pushing Agarwal from the cliff at Lohagad fort, Goyal and Chaudhury communicated with each other through a specific pre-decided signal. The police alleged that this pre-decided signal clearly indicates that both the accused were part of the conspiracy.
The police claimed that Goyal had earlier sabotaged plans for the couple’s pre-wedding shoot in Bali by stealing Agarwal’s passport and disposing of it at a rest stop on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Investigators have also found that she had taken Agarwal to Lohagad fort on May 31 and June 14 before allegedly killing him by pushing him off the western cliff on June 18. The police have also alleged that Goyal had insisted Agarwal visit Lohagad on June 4 as well, but the trip did not materialise after Agarwal’s mother refused permission.