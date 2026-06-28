Lohagad fort murder: Police recreate crime scene with accused Siya Goyal

The Pune Rural police Sunday morning recreated the crime scene at Lohagad fort in the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, 25, who investigators say was pushed off a cliff by his fiancée and her alleged lover.

The reconstruction was carried out in the presence of one of the two accused, Siya Goyal, 20.

Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhury, 22, were arrested on June 23 and have been remanded in police custody till June 29.

“On Sunday morning, the investigating team, accompanied by senior officers, took Siya to Lohagad fort to recreate the sequence of events. Chetan will be taken separately,” said an officer from the Pune Rural police.