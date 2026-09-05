Ketan Agarwal murder: Chetan Chaudhary’s friend arrested for role in conspiracy

Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23 in connection with Ketan's death, which investigators now allege was a premeditated murder rather than an accident. (File Photo)

PUNE RURAL police who are investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18 allegedly committed by his fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22), have on Saturday arrested a 22-year-year friend of Chetan for his role in the case.

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident at Lohagad Fort has, according to the probe by Pune Rural Police, unravelled into a meticulously planned murder. Investigators allege that 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad fort on June 18 as part of a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée Siya and her boyfriend Chetan, who were arrested on June 23. Police said Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were to marry later this year. However, investigators claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage. Both Siya and Chetan are currently in judicial custody.