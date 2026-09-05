Ketan Agarwal murder: Chetan Chaudhary’s friend arrested for role in conspiracy

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PUNE RURAL police who are investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18 allegedly committed by his fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22), have on Saturday arrested a 22-year-year friend of Chetan for his role in the case.
What initially appeared to be a tragic accident at Lohagad Fort has, according to the probe by Pune Rural Police, unravelled into a meticulously planned murder. Investigators allege that 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad fort on June 18 as part of a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée Siya and her boyfriend Chetan, who were arrested on June 23. Police said Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were to marry later this year. However, investigators claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage. Both Siya and Chetan are currently in judicial custody.
“We have arrested a 22-year-old friend of Chetan in the case. This friend was aware of the conspiracy to eliminate Ketan prior to the incident and was told about the murder after the incident. Further details about his role will be shared soon.” said an officer from Pune Rural police.
According to officers investigating the case, Siya had earlier derailed her and Ketan’s planned pre-wedding shoot in Bali by stealing Ketan’s passport and later discarding it in the washroom of a food mall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Police have also said that days before they allegedly pushed Ketan off the cliff of the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18, Siya and Chetan conducted practice on how they would execute their plan of murder. Police said that this rehearsal was conducted in an open space next to a club lounge in Pune’s Lulla Nagar area of Pune city.