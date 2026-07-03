Lohagad Fort death: Mountaineering group seeks state action against ‘Siya point’ reference, other online content

Lohagad fort, a revered site, is closely associated with the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 08:26 PM IST
Lohagad Fort deathFollowing the alleged murder, footfall at the fort had increased significantly before it was shut for police to continue their investigation. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Following the death of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal who fell from a cliff at Lohagad Fort, allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, a premiere mountaineering group has written to the state, seeking action against social media being misused for memes and derogatory content, such as the alleged murder spot being deemed “Siya point”.

Lohagad fort, a revered site, is closely associated with the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Following the alleged murder, footfall at the fort had increased significantly before it was shut for police to continue their investigation.

“This was an unfortunate incident at Lohagad Fort but it is deeply distressing that now some offensive, insulting and defamatory comments about Lohagad have been widely circulated across social media and other platforms. Such content is highly condemnable,” veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe and president of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, said.

“Several mountaineers and locals are upset that such actions not only tarnish the image of a historic monument but also hurt the sentiments of countless citizens who hold these forts in the highest regard,” he added.

The organisation has sent letters of protest and flagged their concern with the state government regarding the manner in which the incident is being exploited. “This reflects a disturbing disregard for our cultural identity and historical heritage. Our forts are not merely monuments or tourist attractions, they are symbols of Maharashtra’s pride, witnesses to the establishment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Swarajya, and invaluable historical treasures. Attempts to defame Lohagad through misleading narratives ultimately disrespect this rich legacy,” Zirpe said.

Also Read | Siya-Ketan case: As police seek polygraph nod, how ‘lie-detector’ tests work — and don’t

The association’s members were also unhappy that the location at Lohagad Fort was being referred to as “Siya Ketan Point” and objected to the location showing up in online maps online under this name. In their letter to the state, the organisation has reiterated that the fort should be known for its historical identity.

UNESCO World Heritage site

Lohagad fort (Iron fort) near Lonavala is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed Maratha fort and is known for its four gateways – the scorpion-tail ridge called Vinchu Kata and stands at an impressive elevation of 1,033 mt (above sea level). This monument has a rich history and according to the Maharashtra Tourism department the initial construction of Lohagad fort was attributed to the Lohtamia dynasty who ruled the region during the 10th century (Common Era).

Story continues below this ad

Over centuries the fort has witnessed several battles and changes in ownership passing through hands of various rulers including the Mihgals and Marathas. In 1648, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured the fort, making it a strategic stronghold for his kingdom. The recent discovery of the Jain Brahmi inscription on Lohagad also shows that the fort served as an ancient rock-cut sanctuary centuries before it became a Maratha military stronghold.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments