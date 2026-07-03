Lohagad Fort death: Mountaineering group seeks state action against ‘Siya point’ reference, other online content

Following the alleged murder, footfall at the fort had increased significantly before it was shut for police to continue their investigation. (File Photo)

Following the death of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal who fell from a cliff at Lohagad Fort, allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, a premiere mountaineering group has written to the state, seeking action against social media being misused for memes and derogatory content, such as the alleged murder spot being deemed “Siya point”.

Lohagad fort, a revered site, is closely associated with the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Following the alleged murder, footfall at the fort had increased significantly before it was shut for police to continue their investigation.

“This was an unfortunate incident at Lohagad Fort but it is deeply distressing that now some offensive, insulting and defamatory comments about Lohagad have been widely circulated across social media and other platforms. Such content is highly condemnable,” veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe and president of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, said.