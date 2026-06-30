‘Siya keeps mentioning Chetan, phone always busy’: How Ketan’s fears were ignored

Just four days before Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhari, Ketan had expressed concern to his father about Siya, saying that her phone was constantly busy, she kept mentioning a friend named Chetan, and that he suspected she was having an affair, the police investigation has revealed.

The police said this was not the first time Ketan had voiced such concerns to his family.

Siya, 20, and Chetan, 22, were arrested on June 23 after the Pune rural police pieced together what they describe as a meticulously planned conspiracy.

The police said that Siya and Ketan, 26, got engaged on February 19 earlier this year and were to get married later this year. However, Siya, who had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year, did not want to marry Ketan.

On Monday, a court in Pune district extended the police custody of Siya and Chetan till July 3. As the two are being questioned, investigators have also recorded the statements of Siya’s family members.

According to the officers investigating the case, Siya had earlier derailed the couple’s planned pre-wedding shoot in Bali by stealing Ketan’s passport and later discarding it in the washroom of a food mall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Two previous visits to Lohagad Fort

The police investigation revealed that she took Ketan to Lohagad Fort on May 31 and June 14 before going there again on June 18, when she and Chetan allegedly pushed her fiancé off the western cliff. Investigators also said that Siya had attempted to persuade Ketan to visit the fort on June 4, but the trip was called off after his family objected.

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“Our investigation suggests that after returning from the Lohagad visit with Siya on June 14, Ketan asked his father whether all the details about Siya had been properly verified. He told his father that Siya’s phone was constantly busy and that she kept mentioning a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. Ketan told his father that he suspected that Siya was having an affair. After Ketan voiced his concern, his family members, including his father and uncle, convinced him that his doubts were misplaced, as Siya’s family was known and distantly related to them,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

The officer said that Ketan had shared similar concerns on multiple occasions after meeting Siya. “He had told his father that when he did not go to Lohagad Fort on June 4, Siya cried a lot and created a scene. After their Bali trip had to be cancelled, Ketan told his father that Siya had been quarrelling with him over the previous month. All these times, the family members tried to convince Ketan citing Siya’s age and family link,” the officer added.

The police earlier said that Siya and Chetan had decided on a signal after which he was to push Ketan off the cliff. The signal was Siya sitting down on the ground. When Ketan and Siya arrived at Lohagad Fort on the morning of June 18, Chetan was already at the location and was keeping some distance from the couple to avoid any suspicion. After climbing the fort and reaching the location, at one point when Siya sat down on the ground, Chetan came from behind and allegedly pushed Ketan down the cliff, according to the police.