From accident to murder: Man’s fiancée, her friend arrested in Lohagad Fort death

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What initially appeared to be a fatal fall while taking photographs at Lohagad Fort has turned into a murder case, with Pune Rural police arresting the fiancée and her male friend Tuesday, days after the death of a 26-year-old son of a Pune businessman.
Ketan Vishal Agarwal, who was a director in his family-run real estate business, was slated to get married at the end of this year.
“Following the incident, we continued to investigate some leads that had emerged during the initial inquiry. Our probe has now confirmed that it was not an accident but a murder. We have arrested the fiancée and her male friend,” a senior officer from Pune Rural police said.
“Further probe is on. More details of the case will be shared soon,” the officer added.
The police said Agarwal had gone to the historic Lohagad fort in Pune’s Maval taluka with his fiancée and some friends on the morning of June 18 to celebrate her upcoming birthday. He slipped near a cliff while taking photographs around 10.30 am and fell nearly 350 feet into a valley.
After receiving the information, the Pune Rural police rushed to the spot, along with residents and search-and-rescue experts from trekkers’ groups such as Shivadrug Mitra and Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval. The search teams recovered Agarwal’s body from the valley. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.