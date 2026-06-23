From accident to murder: Man’s fiancée, her friend arrested in Lohagad Fort death

The Pune Rural police said Ketan Agarwal had gone to the Lohagad fort with his fiancée and some friends on the morning of June 18. (Express Photo enhanced using AI/Special Arrangement)

What initially appeared to be a fatal fall while taking photographs at Lohagad Fort has turned into a murder case, with Pune Rural police arresting the fiancée and her male friend Tuesday, days after the death of a 26-year-old son of a Pune businessman.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal, who was a director in his family-run real estate business, was slated to get married at the end of this year.

“Following the incident, we continued to investigate some leads that had emerged during the initial inquiry. Our probe has now confirmed that it was not an accident but a murder. We have arrested the fiancée and her male friend,” a senior officer from Pune Rural police said.