Lohagad Fort death: Cops take Siya to site where she and Chetan ‘rehearsed’ alleged murder plot

Days before they allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal (26) from a cliff of the Lohagad Fort in Pune, his fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend rehearsed how they would execute their murder plan, a probe revealed. Police said this research was conducted in an open space next to a club lounge in Pune’s Lulla Nagar area. A Police team took Siya on Thursday morning to this location for investigation.

“It is becoming increasingly evident as the investigation progresses that Siya and Chetan not only planned the execution of the alleged conspiracy but also took deliberate steps to ensure that the incident would not be detected by investigators as a case of murder, employing measures in both the physical and digital domains to conceal the crime and misdirect the investigation,” said the officer.