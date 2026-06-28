Lodha Belmondo residents hold silent candle march for Ketan Agarwal

The gathering concluded with participants offering prayers for Ketan and arranging candles to form the words "Justice for Ketan," expressing their support for the bereaved family.

By Piyush M Padwale

Residents of Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje joined Ketan Agarwal’s family in a silent candle march on Saturday evening, carrying candles and placards bearing Ketan’s photograph and messages seeking justice. The march proceeded from the Ganesh temple within the township premises to the clubhouse.

Close to a thousand residents joined Ketan’s parents, sister, grandfather and uncle in the march. Many participants, dressed in white, walked silently through the township carrying candles and placards, while others joined the family along the route in a show of solidarity. Thanking those who gathered, Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said, “So many people have come out today for my child. They have looked upon him as their own son and gathered here. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”