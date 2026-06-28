Lodha Belmondo residents hold silent candle march for Ketan Agarwal

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By Piyush M Padwale
Residents of Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje joined Ketan Agarwal’s family in a silent candle march on Saturday evening, carrying candles and placards bearing Ketan’s photograph and messages seeking justice. The march proceeded from the Ganesh temple within the township premises to the clubhouse.
Close to a thousand residents joined Ketan’s parents, sister, grandfather and uncle in the march. Many participants, dressed in white, walked silently through the township carrying candles and placards, while others joined the family along the route in a show of solidarity. Thanking those who gathered, Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said, “So many people have come out today for my child. They have looked upon him as their own son and gathered here. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
Ketan’s uncle, Kuldeep Agarwal, appealed for continued public support, saying, “Today, it was my child who was taken. I do not want any other family to ever have to endure this kind of immense grief.” Other family members also reiterated their demand, urging that those found guilty in the case be hanged.
Several residents also remembered Ketan as a polite and well-mannered young man, saying news of his death shocked the community. Among them was resident Amit Pandey, who said, “We have full empathy with the family. Through this silent march, we wanted to show that we stand with them in this difficult time. We have full faith in the judicial system and hope the investigation concludes properly and those responsible are punished.”
During his interaction with the media, Vishal Agarwal said the family had sought a fast-track trial and the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor. He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had accepted both demands and initiated action.
The gathering concluded with participants offering prayers for Ketan and arranging candles to form the words “Justice for Ketan,” expressing their support for the bereaved family.