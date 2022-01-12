Lockdowns to result in economic hardships: MCCIA president

The president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Sudhir Mehta, has said that fresh curbs imposed by the government in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases will do more harm than good.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has allowed only 50 per cent occupancy in offices, restaurants and gyms in a bid to curb crowding. The restrictions have been placed just as economic indicators were showing an uptick after months of stagnation.

“We have seen two waves but, surprisingly, have not learned anything from them. Restrictions or crowd control is counterproductive. Instead, longer working hours with staggered workforce help reduce crowding,” he said. Mehta added that many medical specialists and virologists have said that the virus was now mostly affecting the upper respiratory tract.



“Pune has the best bed per million numbers, yet we are resorting to archaic measures. Lockdowns will not stop the third wave. Instead, we should ensure that citizens wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Economic hardships owing to lockdowns have a long-term effect,” he said.