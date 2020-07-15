Lockdown will help reduce surging cases, create additional facilities for patients: PCMC admn

Queue outside a liquor shop in Pune after the lockdown was announced. Queue outside a liquor shop in Pune after the lockdown was announced.

The 10-day lockdown in Pimpri-Chinchwad will help bring down the number of surging Covid-19 cases by month-end, and will give the administration time to set up additional facilities for patients, authorities said on Tuesday.

“At the start of the month, we were expecting 12,700 cases by month-end. However, as our testing capacity shot up, and with it the detection of positive cases, we had revised our estimate to 24,000 cases by month-end,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express.

“Of these, even if 40 per cent are active cases, there will be 10,000 such cases by month-end. So far, we are not ready to accommodate such big numbers. We still needed 15-20 days to ramp up our facilities, which included bed capacity at hospitals and setting up of more Covid care centres. We expect the additional capacity to be ready by month-end. The lockdown will help us slow the case rate…,” he said.

Emphasising that the lockdown will help break the chain of transmission of cases and ramp up facilities, the PCMC chief said by month-end, at least 30 Covid care centres should be ready. “As of now, we have 11 Covid care centres. Four will be ready in a couple of days, and at least 15 more will come up by month-end,” he said.

“As of now, we have patient intake capacity of 5,000 and an increase of over 15,000 is expected by month-end, with the setting up additional Covid care centres. A mega Covid 2000-bed care centre is also coming up. Tenders have been floated and private parties are coming forward…,” he said.

As for the much-required ventilator facility for serious patients, the PCMC chief said,”As of now, we have 144 ventilators, which include the ones from private hospitals as well. This figure will increase to around 250 ventilators by month-end… we have empanelled 12 private hospitals and in the coming days, we will rope in more private hospitals,” he said.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said on Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad crossed 8,000. “From July 9 to July 14, we have seen an addition of 2,000 cases from across the industrial city,” he said.

Of 8,000 cases, 2,366 are active ones. “As many as 4,875 have defeated coronavirus, which means the recovery rate is more than 50 per cent. Of 2,366 cases, 446 have no symptoms. 69 are in serious condition while 129 deaths have been registered so far,” said Patil.

“If people stay indoors and maintain social distancing, it will help us break the chain of transmission. After five days, there will be some relaxations but not major ones,” said Patil.

