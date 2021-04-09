Weekend lockdown in Pune: PCMC shuts vegetable sell, grocery shops, allows domestic maids, home delivery of food

Pune weekend lockdown: PMC has allowed milk sales from 7 am to 11 am.

In its new guidelines issued for the weekend on Friday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has shut down vegetable and fruit markets and grocery shops while allowing only medical shops and milk vendors to operate. Vegetable and fruit markets, however, were allowed to operate from Monday to Friday.

“Other than medical shops and milk shops, all other shops will remain closed on weekends,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express. Milk sales have been allowed from 7 am to 11 am.

“This is first-weekend lockdown which began from Friday evening…let us see how things pan out,” he added.

Wine shops have been shut down but home delivery of wine has been allowed over the weekend. Similarly, Ola and Uber services have been allowed to operate.

The PCMC has continued the closure of eateries, hotels, bars and restaurants on Saturday and Sunday but home delivery of food is allowed. Similarly, e-commerce services are also allowed to operate on weekends. Mess services have also been allowed but only for home delivery.

The PCMC chief said construction work has been allowed to continue. Domestic maids and medical assistants who take care of senior citizens and ailing citizens have been allowed to travel between 7 am and 10 pm on all days of the week.

The revised guidelines said that on Saturdays and Sundays, students heading for competitive exams will be allowed to travel. “They can be accompanied by their parents as well. They should ensure that they carry their admit card along with them,” the guidelines said.

In the new order, optical shops have been allowed to operate from Monday to Friday but not on weekends. Industrial workers have been told to keep a Covid negative report with them while travelling or immediately get a rapid antigen test done. Vaccination centres will remain open on all seven days.

