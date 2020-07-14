Lockdown on, Pune civic body zeroes in on 3 ‘I’s to deal to slow down transmission rate

In the last two weeks, the worst affected area in Pune was Warje-Karvenagar, which saw a 117.55 per cent increase in the number of patients from June 28 to July 4, and 59.90 per cent the next week, from July 5 to 11. (Representational) In the last two weeks, the worst affected area in Pune was Warje-Karvenagar, which saw a 117.55 per cent increase in the number of patients from June 28 to July 4, and 59.90 per cent the next week, from July 5 to 11. (Representational)

As Pune goes under a 10-day lockdown in a bid to stem the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought public support to assist the civic administration in its efforts to contain the spread of the viral infection. It has also declared its strategy to focus on the three ‘I’s — identifying patients, intensifying contract tracing and testing, and increasing bed capacity.



It was followed by Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office, with 57.91 per cent increase in case load, and Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office area, with 56.66 per cent increase, from June 28 to July 4 .

Kothrud-Bavdhan, however, saw the maximum increase in case load from July 5 to 11, at 62.46 per cent, followed by Warje-Karvenagar with 59.90 per cent and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office with 43.56 per cent.

The Dhole-Patil ward office area, with 11.6 per cent increase, and Shivajinagar-Gholeroad area, with15.36 per cent increase, were the least affected.

“We request all Pune residents to support the PMC. We are planning to focus on the three ‘I’s – identification of suspected patients, increased contact tracing and testing, and increase in dedicated Covid beds,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal on Tuesday.

The PMC has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases across most of its wards, with the number of new cases crossing 1,000 twice last week. The increasing number of patients has put additional stress on an already-burdened system, despite the civic body taking several steps to save beds for patients in need, such as letting asymptomatic patients remain in home isolation.

Given the current trend of rising cases, the PMC is expected to require 2,555 beds with oxygen and 852 ICU beds by July 20, while it is estimated to have over 2,800 beds with oxygen and 515 ICU beds. There is likely to be a shortage of over 330 ICU beds, as per this estimate.

The 10-day lockdown has been declared in a bid to slow down the transmission rate, and to reduce the burden on the current medical infrastrcuture, said a civic officer. The lockdown will also give PMC time to scale up its infrastructure and ensure treatment facility for more patients in need of ICU beds.

