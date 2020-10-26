Local Shivsena leader shot dead in Lonavla

As per the preliminary probe, two persons attacked Rahul near his office at Jaychand chowk in Lonavla around 9.30 am.

A local Shivsena leader was shot dead in Lonavla today morning. Police have identified the deceased as Rahul Umesh Shetty, who was the former unit chief of Shivsena in Lonavla. A suspect has been nabbed and further investigation is underway, the police said.

As per the preliminary probe, two persons attacked Rahul (38) near his office at Jaychand chowk in Lonavla around 9.30 am. The assailants opened fire at him from a close distance and also attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Rahul was rushed to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors. Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police said three bullets were fired at Rahul Shetty. “We have nabbed one suspect and further investigation is on,” said Deshmukh.

An offence of murder was lodged and an investigation has been initiated into the matter based on CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, in another incident, one Ganesh Naidu was murdered at Hanuman Tekdi in Lonavla on Sunday night. Police said so far they have not found any links between Naidu’s murder and killing of Rahul Shetty.

Earlier this month, local Shivsena leader Deepak Maratkar (32) was brutally murdered following a political dispute in Budhwar Peth area of Pune city on October 2. Pune city police arrested ten persons in this case.

