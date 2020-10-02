Shiv Sena leader murdered in Pune, probe underway

The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries at around 4 am.

A local Shiv Sena leader was murdered by a group of unidentified persons in Budhwar Peth, a mid-city area in Pune, in the early hours of Friday. Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The deceased, who was identified as Deepak Maratkar, was the son of former Shiv Sena corporator Vijay Maratkar. Vijay had succumbed to Covid-19 two months ago. Deepak was an office bearer of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party.

According to Pune City Police, preliminary investigation revealed that four to five persons attacked Deepak near his residence at around 12.30 am and escaped on two-wheelers thereafter.

The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries at around 4 am.

A murder case was subsequently lodged at Faraskhana police station. Several search teams were also formed to identify and arrest the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd