Local residents, environmentalists to hold symbolic fast to protest ‘destruction’ of Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

Local residents and environmentalists have decided to hold a symbolic fast on October 30 to protest the “environmental destruction” at the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Yerawada and the administration “turning a blind eye to it”.

Local residents, along with environmentalists of Dr Salim Ali Pakshi Abhyaranya Bachav Samiti, have decided to intensify their agitation against “destruction” of the bird sanctuary.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation, ruling BJP in civic body and local police are turning a blind eye to environmental destruction of the sanctuary,” stated the Samiti.

Samiti members claimed that debris was being dumped in broad daylight and attempts of land grabbing were on at the banks of Mutha river in the sanctuary. “The sanctuary has been a delight for nature lovers and bird watchers but the present situation has lead to serious threat of ecological destruction,” they said.

The Samiti members said they had approached the local ward office, elected representatives and the municipal commissioner’s office, but no efforts were being taken to protect the ecology of the bird sanctuary.

In a communication to the PMC commissioner, the Samiti has demanded action to remove encroachment on public land.