Pune: Local players establish dominance in junior tennis tournament

Local seeded players had a field day on the inaugural day of the PMDTA – ICON Little Junior Champions Bronze series Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Organised by Pravin Zite, in association with Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) and supported by ICON, the U-10 tournament matches were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi.
In the girls singles matches, local top seed Sara Fengse had an easy entry into the semi-finals after a 5-1 win against Deveshi Padiya. Meanwhile, second seed Shravee Deore beat Rudrama Singh 5-0.
In the boys singles category, top seed Sarvadnya Sarode and seventh seed Shaurya Gadade moved past their opponents Vedang Gaikwad and Luv Pardeshi, respectively, with similar 5-0 scoreline.
