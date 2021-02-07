Pune: Local players establish dominance in junior tennis tournament

scorecardresearch
In the girls singles matches, local top seed Sara Fengse had an easy entry into the semi-finals after a 5-1 win against Deveshi Padiya. Meanwhile, second seed Shravee Deore beat Rudrama Singh 5-0.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 7, 2021 12:50:02 am
Junior tennisOrganised by Pravin Zite, in association with Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) and supported by ICON, the U-10 tournament matches were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Local seeded players had a field day on the inaugural day of the PMDTA – ICON Little Junior Champions Bronze series Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Organised by Pravin Zite, in association with Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) and supported by ICON, the U-10 tournament matches were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi.

In the boys singles category, top seed Sarvadnya Sarode and seventh seed Shaurya Gadade moved past their opponents Vedang Gaikwad and Luv Pardeshi, respectively, with similar 5-0 scoreline.

