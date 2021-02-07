Pune: Local players establish dominance in junior tennis tournament

Organised by Pravin Zite, in association with Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) and supported by ICON, the U-10 tournament matches were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Local seeded players had a field day on the inaugural day of the PMDTA – ICON Little Junior Champions Bronze series Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Organised by Pravin Zite, in association with Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) and supported by ICON, the U-10 tournament matches were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi.

In the girls singles matches, local top seed Sara Fengse had an easy entry into the semi-finals after a 5-1 win against Deveshi Padiya. Meanwhile, second seed Shravee Deore beat Rudrama Singh 5-0.

In the boys singles category, top seed Sarvadnya Sarode and seventh seed Shaurya Gadade moved past their opponents Vedang Gaikwad and Luv Pardeshi, respectively, with similar 5-0 scoreline.

