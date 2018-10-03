Loan waiver fails to increase crop loan uptake

More than a year ago, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the Rs 34,000-crore crop loan waiver, a scheme he had envisaged would lead to a subsequent increase in organised lending for the farm sector in the state. However, almost 14 months since the enactment of the scheme, the credit crisis in the farm sector shows no sign of abetting as crop loan disbursal by the banks remain abysmally low.

By the end of this August, of the Rs 43,873.80 crore disbursal target given to banks, only Rs 20,828.65 crore, ie 47 per cent, has been lent out in the state. Records show that senior officials of the cooperation department have gone on record to criticise banks for their failure to increase the base of loanee farmers.

At the start of the cropping cycle, farmers avail of loans from the banks to finance their expenditure in terms of buying of seeds, fertilisers etc. Farmers are given such loans at 6 per cent interest and timely repayment entails them to interest subvention by both the state and central government, reducing the effective interest rate to just 1 per cent. Access to institutional credit, multiple studies have shown, is crucial for the farm sector as otherwise farmers have to turn towards private money lenders, who charge 10-12 per cent interest on the capital.

The loan waiver scheme — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Samman Yogna — was aimed at waiving off unpaid crop loans and thus making farmers eligible for institutional borrowing once again. The scheme had entailed a maximum waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh and an incentive of Rs 25,000 for farmers who had repaid their loans on time. Initially, unpaid dues from 2009 were to be waived off, but later, it was extended to cover loans pending from 2001 onwards. Till the end of June this year, the state government had effected waiving off of loans worth Rs 15,140.10 crore, benefiting 37.78 lakh accounts in the state. While discussing the fall-out of the scheme, the state government had claimed it will increase the number of farmers eligible for crop loans and thus higher disbursal of crop loan would be recorded.

But figures from the State Level Banker’s Conference (SLBC) shows that till the end of August, just 47 per cent of the targeted loan disbursal has happened. This is a slight increase from the end of August 2017, when the state had seen Rs 16,767.72 crore out of the target of Rs 40,547.20 crore (41 per cent) being disbursed. In other words, the loan waiver has failed to increase the number of farmers eligible for fresh crop loans. SLBC is the apex body of bankers which, along with the representatives of the state government, decides the crop loan outlay for the state and also monitors the progress of disbursement.

As the accompanying box shows, scheduled commercial banks (which includes commercial banks and the two regional rural banks ) have managed to disburse Rs 11,951.69 crore of their Rs 30,681.16 crore target- a mere 39 per cent disbursal. The district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) had fared better, recording disbursal of Rs 8,876.96 crore, or 67 per cent, out of their target of Rs 13,192.63 crore.

The issue of slow implementation of CSMSSY and the failure of the banks to increase their loanee base had come up during the SLBC’s meeting on August 24. Minutes of the meeting shows the convener, SLBC, had compared the crop loan disbursement of August 15, 2018 with that of August 15, 2017 and claimed a 24 per cent Year-O-Year (YOY) growth. But this was countered by the principal secretary and commissioner of cooperation, who opined that comparison of crop loan disbursement data of FY 2017-18 is not agreeable and suggested comparison of the disbursement data of 2015-16 and 2016-17 as well.

More damaging were the concerns raised by the commissioner cooperation in regards to the banks failing to increase the base of loanee farmers. “He informed that till date, 39 lakh farmers are benefited under CSMSSY 2017, of which fresh finance to only 24 lakh farmers is given and asked to give fresh finance to remaining farmers urgently,” the minutes read.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Cooperation Subhash Deshmukh admitted there was a problem, but said banks have been instructed to ensure loan applications of farmers are honoured. “In case the banks refuse to give loans the farmers, they can contact the district collector or the district deputy registrar to complain. They will take up the matter with the banks,” he said.

