Loan fraud case | Cash, jewellery, luxury cars seized from premises of ex-chairman of co-op bank: ED

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate has seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.72 crore, cash of Rs 41 lakh, four luxury cars, digital devices and various incriminating documents from the residence and office premises of BJP leader Amar Moolchandani, a former chairman of Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank. The search operations were conducted last week.

“ED has conducted a search operation at 10 places at the residences and offices premises of ex-Chairman of Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in an ongoing investigation under PMLA 2002 relating to the Bank fraud,” ED tweeted.

“ED has recovered/ seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.72 crore, cash of approximately Rs 41 lakh, four high end cars, digital devices and various incriminating documents etc. during the searches,” it said.

Moolchandani and five of his family members were arrested by Pimpri police after the ED officials filed an FIR against them for trying to tamper evidence and trying to obstruct government servant from discharging their duties. The FIR was filed under Section 353 of the IPC.

Last week, the police had arrested five members of the family. They were remanded in magisterial custody by a Pimpri court. Amar Moolchandani was admitted to Sassoon hospital after his BP shot up. He was produced before the Pimpri court on Monday. “The court remanded him to judicial custody,” inspector Shankar Awtade told this newspaper.

Moolchandani was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police last year in connection with over Rs 400 crore loan fraud of the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank. He was out on bail after being in jail for six months. Moolchandani had joined BJP in 2016. He was in Congress and is a former corporator of PCMC. He had also served as deputy mayor and chairman of PCMC standing committee.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP has distanced itself from the development. “He is not in my executive committee neither he is an active member of the party,” said BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Mahesh Landge. On the other hand, BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya also denied that he had filed a complaint against Moolchandani with the ED. “I am not aware of the case…I have not filed any complaint against him with ED,” he said.