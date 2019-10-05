Live dhol, Gujarati songs and upbeat DJ beats: Five garba-dandiya events in Pune

FOR nine days in the autumn, Navratri brings people of various communities together. While for some, the festival is an occasion for fasting, worshipping and showing devotion for Goddess Durga, for others, it is an occasion to come together and celebrate.

If you fall in the second category, here are some dandiya and garba events that you can visit during the weekend. Rangila Raas, Dhunkude Lawns, Aundh.

In order to retain the authentic vibe as well as the traditions behind garba and dandiya raas, Art 4 Fun will be organising its fourth Rangila Raas. “I am from Bhuj, Gujarat. Seeing the lack of authentic garba and dandiya events in Pune, I began with my own. At the event, I demonstrate steps to the people who come so that they can follow them and enjoy,” said Taruna Rathod. She added that the event, which will be held on October 5 and October 6, will begin with a performance on Jai Adhya Shakti by 21 women. Taruna said this performance is a way of showing their devotion towards Goddess Shakti. After that, garba will begin in the presence of live dhol, which will adhere to the Gujarati and Navaratri beats. This event will also have traditional style selfie booths and props for visitors to take pictures with.

Rass Rangeelo Dandiya, Shubharambha Lawns, Yerandwane

A mixed concoction of a traditional theme, garba troupes as well as a live performance by Music India can be witnessed at Rass Rangilo Dandiya Season 3 on October 5. “We have organised several competitions on the event pertaining to best attire as well as best dance performances. We have at least eight to nine such categories. We have arranged several prizes for these events,” said Manish Rajpal, organiser.

Rangilo Navaratri Phirse, Raga Lawns, Koregaon Park

If you like Roadies and Splitsvilla, then this is the event for you. Rangilo Navaratri Phirse, organised by Abhijeet Atul Kale and Makrand Deshmukh, is likely to witness large footfall with its star-studded line up on October 5. “We will be having Ashish Bhatia and Tarun Solanki from Roadies, Tara Prasad from Splitsvilla, blogger Shruti Shetty, Femina Miss Pune 2018 Aradhana Sharma and Miss India Australia 2015 Nibedita Pal. We will also have a live band performance by Pearl Music. The music for the dandiya performances will have a fusion of both traditional as well as Bollywood songs to suit all visitors,” said Abhijeet. The event will also have selfie booths as well as stalls by MTV beats and Tudos.

Disco Dandiya, Lollapalooza, Pimple Saudagar

With a dance performance by Dance Floor Studio, a fashion show, rooftop ambience as well as upbeat Gujarati music, Lollapalooza is back with its fourth edition of Disco Dandiya on October 6. “We have organised several prizes for events on people’s attire and dandiya performances. Additionally, we are also providing people with dandiya sticks at the venue,” said organiser Jigyesh Mehta.

Dandiya Vibes, Aher Lawns, Nigdi

Lastly, Dandiya Vibes, which is being organised for the first time by Younick Planners, will have Marathi Big Boss winner Shiv Thakare and actor Neha Patile as the key faces. Ravi Vitkel, an organiser, said the events on October 5 and 6 will have a live performance by Orchestra Bollywood along with flea market stalls, lucky draw events and gift hampers for visitors.