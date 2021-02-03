Little Champions: Hritika Kaple, Arjun Pardeshi bag winning titles at tennis tournament final

Top seed Hritika Kaple and unseeded player Arjun Pardeshi clinched the winning titles at the final, held by the Navnath Shete Sports Academy in association with the PMDTA and the KPIT, at the Metrocity Sports Club on February 1. (Express Photo)

An aggressive form proved fruitful at the final match of the under-12 PMDTA-KPIT (Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association-Kiran Dagade Tennis Academy) Little Junior Champions Bronze series tennis tournament. Top seed Hritika Kaple and unseeded player Arjun Pardeshi clinched the winning titles at the final, held by the Navnath Shete Sports Academy in association with the PMDTA and the KPIT, at the Metrocity Sports Club on February 1.

In the boys’ singles, the first set began with a dip for Pardeshi even as third seed Krishank Joshi had the upper hand. Joshi dominated and took the lead by pocketing four points against two. The situation, however, reversed in Pardeshi’s favour in the second set. By the last set, Pardeshi had the match in his control, racing his way to victory after he played aggressively in the third set (2-4, 4-1, 4-2).

“I was very nervous as Krishank is an excellent opponent to play against. My nervousness got the better of me in the first set; I got defensive as he was in the attack form. By the second set, the game was in my control and I was aggressive in my play, which comes naturally to me. I was confident that I would win the match,” said 12-year-old Pardeshi who trains six days a week at the Maharashtra Mandal tennis academy under coach Dharnidhar Mishra.

Meanwhile, the final match of the girls’ singles was a cakewalk for local top seed Hritika Kaple. Kaple, who has been playing tennis at PYC Hindu Gymkhana under coach Hemant Bendrey and Utsav Mukharjee since she was seven, said that it was her first win after the lockdown. She defeated Shreya Pathare with a score of 4-1 in both sets.

Kaple played aggressively from the start, which provided her a solid ground in the whole match. “Shreya is a powerful player, but she started to make errors and that is when I took over the match. This is my first match in the city after the lockdown… Due to my wall-practice regime at home during the lockdown, my form has become better. I have a lot more control over the ball,” said 11-year-old Kaple who studies at Novel International School, Chinchwad.

