Limited oxygen beds, rising cases: Pune DC makes strong pitch for home isolation

With limited availability of oxygen beds and 1,000 to 1,200 cases surfacing daily due to increased testing capacity, the Pune district collector on Monday made a strong pitch for home isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

“People are just not willing to isolate at home. Even if they are asymptomatic, the minute they test positive (for the novel coronavirus), they prefer to get hospitalised. Home isolation is the need of the hour and additional Covid care centres are being set up if there is limited space at some people’s homes,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, in an online address to the media.

Across Pune district, there are 29,403 positive cases, of which 17,329 patients have recovered and been discharged. Data till 3 pm on Monday, however, shows that there are 608 critical patients, of which 444 are in PMC limits, 126 in PCMC areas and others in rural and cantonment areas.

Pune’s civic health authorities said, so far, 650 positive patients had opted for home isolation. “There are several from slum areas, who have tested positive. But there are no separate toilet facilities in those areas and, hence, they are admitted to Covid centres and hospitals,” said health officials.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad also said there was no need to be scared and home isolation kits would also be available, which will include pulse oximeter and preventive medication. Patients will also be in constant touch with physicians, he added.

“Still, if people are unsure, they can stay at Covid care centres instead of occupying beds at major hospitals,” Gaikwad said.

There are 20 Covid care centres and, while facilities are being spruced at Balewadi Covid care centre, two others have been identified at College of Engineering Pune and Agriculture College.

Case fatality ratio drops, but more health staff required

Even as Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar informed that the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad would start antigen tests, he said there was a requirement of manpower. “The good news is that the case fatality ratio in Pune district has dropped to 2.98 per cent, (875 deaths against 29,403 cases), mainly due to evolving treatment protocol over a period of time. With the number of cases rising, however, we need more health personnel. We have identified 225 Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine doctors and another 100 are on the waiting list. The administration has also contacted nursing colleges and roped in students to assist doctors in patient care management,” Mhaisekar said.

Three-member expert team in Solapur to help bring down death rate

Solapur has 296 deaths, an alarming number for the divisional commissionerate, and to help bring down the mortality rate and assess the situation, a three-member team of experts from Pune, Nanded, and Latur have been sent to the district. Mhaisekar said there were 3,211 cases in Solapur district, of which 1,786 have recovered and been discharged.

