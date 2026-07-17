LIGO India will be the most sensitive scientific device in the world: Prof Rana Adhikari

The upcoming LIGO India project in Maharashtra would be the most sensitive scientific instrument in the world, said Professor Rana Adhikari of the California Institute of Technology and one of the lead scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US. Prof Adhikari made the remarks while delivering the Chandra Public Lecture at IUCAA in Pune on Thursday.

“Based on my estimates, this will be the most sensitive detector in the world, beyond what’s happening in the US right now. Because we are starting from a standpoint which is 2015 and improving from there. We are starting fresh now so all of the lessons learnt are already a part of it,” the physicist said.