scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Must Read

Lighting and thunder likely over Pune on Sunday

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in parts of Pune on Sunday was Shivajinagar – 6.5mm, Pashan – 6.4mm and Lohegaon – 6.2mm.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 25, 2021 11:42:27 am
The city has recorded 309.7mm in this season, which was 10 per cent above normal. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune city could experience thunder and lightning on Sunday with possibility of light to moderate rainfall.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in parts of Pune on Sunday was Shivajinagar – 6.5mm, Pashan – 6.4mm and Lohegaon – 6.2mm.

The city has recorded 309.7mm in this season, which was 10 per cent above normal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over Maharashtra. Westerly winds and an off-shore trough present between Maharashtra and north Kerala will make the rainfall activity persist.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 30 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature on the day was 22.5 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 25, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 38 – Satisfactory

Click here for more

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 25: Latest News

Advertisement