Lighting and thunder likely over Pune on Sunday

Pune city could experience thunder and lightning on Sunday with possibility of light to moderate rainfall.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in parts of Pune on Sunday was Shivajinagar – 6.5mm, Pashan – 6.4mm and Lohegaon – 6.2mm.

The city has recorded 309.7mm in this season, which was 10 per cent above normal.

The southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over Maharashtra. Westerly winds and an off-shore trough present between Maharashtra and north Kerala will make the rainfall activity persist.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 30 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature on the day was 22.5 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 25, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 38 – Satisfactory

