Light to moderate rain to continue this week in Pune: IMD

Till Sunday, the city recorded 446 mm rain, with an excess of 81 mm. Till Sunday, the city recorded 446 mm rain, with an excess of 81 mm.

Pune and its neighbouring areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall this week, even though heavy spells are expected at isolated places along the ghat areas.

Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall activity over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will be less in comparison to last week, whereas rainfall will continue over parts of Konkan. Vidarbha will see some showers this week due to favourable weather systems approaching Central India’s regions.

“Pune district and its adjoining areas will receive moderate rainfall during August 12 to 14,” an IMD official said.

Till Sunday, the city recorded 446 mm rain, with an excess of 81 mm.

Due to continuous and widespread rainfall recorded in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, the reservoir situation has drastically improved as compared to July.

Khadakwasla is filling up fast, with current reserves being 1.86 TMC – 94 per cent its total capacity – as on Sunday. Stock in other dams supplying drinking water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on the day was – 7.03 TMC in Panshet (66 per cent), 7.07 TMC in Varasgaon (55 per cent) and 4.24 TMC in Pavana (50 per cent).

Collectively, water reserves in these dams, as on Sunday, should suffice for providing drinking water for at least six to seven months.

Most districts in the state have recorded either normal or excess rain so far. With not much rain recorded this season, some districts in Vidarbha have remained rain-deficient, including Gondiya (-34 per cent), Akola (-31 per cent), Yavatmal (-28 per cent), Gadchiroli (-26 per cent) and Amravati (-21 per cent).

However, with rainfall forecast over Vidarbha, IMD authorities said the rain deficit will be largely covered up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd