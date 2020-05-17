Light to moderate rain over Pune this week: IMD

The day temperature during this week will remain within 40 degrees Celsius. However, minimum temperatures are set to soar, making the city warmer. (Express photo: Ashish Kale) The day temperature during this week will remain within 40 degrees Celsius. However, minimum temperatures are set to soar, making the city warmer. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

The city during the weekend witnessed moderate rain and a cool breeze, with rainfall recorded on Sunday at 2.8 mm till 5.30 pm.

Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune have forecast light to moderate rain mainly during afternoon hours over the city for the next week ahead.

“The city will receive pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunder and lightning till May 23. This will be associated with change in the wind direction caused by the moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to the formation of a severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ in the area,” a senior IMD official said.

The day temperature during this week will remain within 40 degrees Celsius. However, minimum temperatures are set to soar, making the city warmer.

“Due to cloudy and overcast conditions, the heat is unable to dissipate into the atmosphere, thereby making nights warmer than usual. Minimum temperature during the next few days could rise up to 24 degrees,” the official said.

According to the Met department, some pockets in Vidarbha will experience a heatwave after May 21. During the third week of May, a heatwave is also expected in other neighbouring areas in Central India. So far, there have not been major incidents of heatwaves reported in the country this season.

Jalgaon reported 44 degrees and remained the hottest city in the state on the day. Akola and Parbhani were among some cities in Marathwada and Vidarbha, where day temperatures recorded remained above 40 degrees.

