Light showers, partly cloudy skies in Pune today

June 7, 2021 10:54:40 am
A day after the arrival of the Southwest monsoon, the city experienced partly cloudy skies on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall on the day.
The maximum temperature on Monday would remain close to 32 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is expected to range between 22–23 degree Celsius.
An upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra-Karnataka coast along with an off-shore trough running between south Maharashtra and Kerala, which together is expected to bring widespread rainfall over the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune, on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Air Quality index of the city remained in the “satisfactory” category on Monday.
