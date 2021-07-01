Light rainfall likely in Pune today: IMD

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 1, 2021 10:29:28 am
Pune city on Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with light rainfall post noon.
The maximum temperature over Pune is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 23 degrees.
The city has not experienced any significant rainfall in the last 48 hours. The southwest monsoon continues to remain subdued over Maharashtra.
Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 01, 2021
Pune city AQI – 41 – Satisfactory
