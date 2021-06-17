IMD predicts light rain over Pune today, ghat areas to witness heavy showers

Light rain and cloudy skies could hover over Pune. (Express photo: Ashish Kale/File)

Pune city on Thursday morning reported overcast sky conditions and light drizzle.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Thursday at Pashan was 5.1 mm whereas Shivajinagar and Lohegaon reported 3.9 mm and 1mm rainfall, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall over the city (2.4 mm to 15.6 mm in 24 hours) on the day, but ghat areas are likely to witness heavy showers.

The trough — trough between Karnataka and Kerala – prevails along with another trough running between the central Arabian Sea and south Konkan. Both these troughs will bring heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan and ghat areas of the Pune district on Thursday.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees and the minimum temperature close to 22 degrees, respectively.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune city was recorded at 43, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 17, 2021: