Light rain, thunderstorm alert over 15 districts: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate-intensity rainfall across Vidarbha, Marathwada and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra between February 16 and 18.

Pune district, too, shall experience cloudy sky conditions with a possibility of light rainfall on Thursday.

Farmers have been advised to take appropriate measures to protect their standing crops and store harvest under safe shelters, as lightning, thunder and windy conditions would prevail during these three days, the IMD has warned.

“There will be low-level easterly winds, bringing moisture, interacting with a trough present at lower levels between Kerala and north Madhya Maharashtra. In addition, there is a cyclonic circulation lying over north Madhya Maharashtra. Under the influence of these weather systems, light to moderate-intensity rainfall over fairly widespread places across Vidarbha, Marathwada and some pockets of Madhya Maharashtra will occur on February 17 and 18,” said IMD officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

The Met department has issued a “yellow” (keep a watch) alert warning of thunder, lightning and rainfall for Hingoli and Nanded districts on February 16; Parbhani, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts on February 17 and 18; Pune, Nashik, Beed, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Jalgaon districts on February 18.

Neighbouring Chattisgarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience overcast sky conditions which could lead to thunderstorms.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Pune (Shivajinagar) was 13.2 degrees Celsius. Pune remained the coolest city on the day in the state. The minimum temperatures recorded at all other stations hovered close to 20 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Similar warming trend, as the month progresses, is expected across Maharashtra, the IMD officials said on Sunday.

The winter season over Maharashtra is nearing its end as the minimum temperatures have begun to showcase a constant rising trend since the middle of last week.

This year, the state did not experience any cold wave spell as the easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal remained dominant throughout the season. Vidarbha and Marathwada, which normally experience at least two cold spells of moderate intensity, did not experience the winter chill all through this season.