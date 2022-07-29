Light rain, thunder over Pune from Friday afternoon: IMD

July 29, 2022 12:28:44 pm
Pune city and neighbourhood areas will witness light rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The day temperatures have spiked and remained close to 33 degrees Celsius, which was nearly 5 degrees above normal.
“Generally cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day. However, there are chances of light intensity rainfall post noon,” the IMD, Pune officials said.
As per the IMD’s latest forecast, Pune city will receive light rainfall till August 1. Thereafter, due to likely development of favourable weather systems and the incoming westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, rainfall activity over Maharashtra will pick up for a brief period.
So far, Pune city has, since June 1, recorded 409.3 mm of rainfall, which was about 30 per cent surplus as on July 28. Likewise, Pune district’s rainfall till Thursday was 674 mm, 44 per cent above normal, the IMD’s rainfall data stated.
The rain in July has helped dams in Pune replenish their reserves. The reservoirs supplying drinking water to the twin towns of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad currently hold good stocks. The dam-wise reserves, as on Friday, were Bhama Askhed (92.99 per cent) , Khadakwasla (82.16 per cent), Pavana (81.48 per cent), Panshet (78.22 per cent), Varasgaon (72.17 per cent) and Temghar (60.98 per cent).
