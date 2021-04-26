Light rain, thunder over Maharashtra this week: IMD

From April 26 to 29, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad districts will experience thunderstorm. (File)

MAHARASHTRA, INCLUDING parts of Pune, is set to experience some rainfall during the final week of April, which will keep prevailing hot conditions of this season under control.

The period of April till mid-May is when maximum temperatures over Maharashtra peak. This year, the state has not witnessed major heat wave conditions, so far. Over the next one week, no heat wave alert for Maharashtra has been issued by the Met department.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha will receive light intensity rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on April 26 and 29.

“There is moisture incursion due to the presence of a North-South trough running between Marathwada and south coastal Tamil Nadu,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather division, IMD, Pune.

Over Pune, the day temperature is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius during the week ahead and minimum temperature hovering between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The Met department has predicted rain and thunder over Pune, Ahmednagar and Beed districts from April 27 to 29. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded at Lohegaon was 39.6 degrees Celsius, and 38.9 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar.

From April 26 to 29, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad districts will experience thunderstorm.

“Overall, cloudy sky conditions will prevail, developing during the afternoon over the state for the next few days,” Kashyapi said.

As a result, maximum temperatures over most parts of the state are expected to remain around 40 degrees Celsius.