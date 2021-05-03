Light rain over Pune on Tuesday evening: IMD

The ongoing pre-monsoon activity is associated with the moisture incursion over the state. (File)

Gusty winds, thunder and light intensity rainfall was observed over most parts of Pune city.

The ongoing pre-monsoon activity is associated with the moisture incursion over the state due to active weather systems on the form of trough passing through Maharashtra.

As a result, the maximum temperature remained within their normal range. At Shivajinagar it was 36.1 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 37.2 degrees on Monday.

According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, the city will continue to experience cloudy sky conditions with chances of light rain accompanied by thunder and lighting during late afternoon hours on Tuesday. The day temperature will remain around 36 degrees while the night temperatures could settle at 19 degrees on Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index forecast for the city on Tuesday is 83. Hadapsar, Bhumkar chowk, Katraj and Nigdi areas are likely to experience AQI that falls under the ‘Moderate’ category of the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.